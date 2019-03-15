STONE LEADERS Featuring Drummer JOHN MACALUSO Release "Box Of Time" Lyric Video

The Croatian / American quartet Stone Leaders, featuring drummer John Macaluso (ARK, Labyrinth, Michael Romeo and more, fame) have released a lyric video for "Box Of Time", featured on their self-titled debut album, out now in Europe and Australia, and due in May throughout North America and Japan. Watch the clip below.

"You know, one day you’re doing fine until soon you’re walking down a street and a voice or scent, or even a song, pulls you right back to where you were before,” explains Macaluso. “Ultimately, the song is about the power of the mind because sometimes survival depends upon this deleting mechanism in the brain."

Produced by Macaluso alongside the band’s singer / guitarist Ivan Mihaljevic at Mihaljevic’s The Attic Room Studio in Zagreb, the twelve songs on Stone Leaders mix prog rock with a variety of styles ranging from melodic rock to metal.

Says Macaluso, “The songs are more groove oriented than mathematical like most prog metal bands today. We have time changes that are really only there to fit what the lyrics are telling. The music is there to compliment the story that the vocal is relaying. Another thing, the songs aren’t so extended that you don’t remember what the intro of the song was when it ends. They’re medium songs filled with hooks. Lyrically, the songs are both spiritual as well as realistic. There’s some fantasy but not really in a sci-fi sense, more in the way of mind battles, searching, life, death, addiction, religion. We try to touch on everything.”

Stone Leaders tracklisting:

"Box Of Fire"

"DVB4U4ea"

"Fire Up The Oceans"

"Blind Crusade"

"Shot By Lies"

"Toxic Guide"

"Heartless Stereo"

"Unearthly Designs"

"Electric City"

"Ignited"

"Geavity"

"Seeker"