STONE SOUR Announce Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions EP For Record Store Day

April 21st is Record Store Day 2018. To mark the occasion, Roadrunner Records presents Stone Sour - Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions. This will be a 12" vinyl EP of acoustic versions of selected songs from the band's 2017 album Hydrograd, on solid silver vinyl with digital download. This release will be limited to 2700 pieces; further details can be found here.

Stone Sour will hit the road this spring for a US headline run featuring support from The Bronx, Palaye Royale and 68 on select dates. The trek will also include festival stops at Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock, Carolina Rebellion and Lunatic Luau before wrapping up at Columbus, Ohio’s Rock On The Range.

Later this fall, Stone Sour will join Ozzy Osbourne as special guests on Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 headline run, which will get underway August 30th and run through mid-October. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For complete details and ticket availability, visit this location.