STONE SOUR Debut Official Live Video For "Whiplash Pants"

Stone Sour have released the official live video for track "Whiplash Pants" taken from the upcoming live album, Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno, which will be released on December 13 via Cooking Vinyl. Find the new track on your streaming platform of choice and watch the video below:

Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno is Stone Sour's first official live album, and features 16 of the band’s most loved tracks, including "Absolute Zero", "Through Glass" and "Song 3", recorded live on October 5, 2018. The album will be available on CD, digitally, and as a numbered 180 gram double vinyl package, limited to just 2,500 copies, which also includes a poster, backstage pass, guitar pick, autographed setlist, and a download card. You can pre-order the album at stonesour.lnk.to/LiveInReno, and eustore.stonesour.com/.

Speaking on the band's first official live release, guitarist Josh Rand says, "It’s with great pleasure that I get to announce the first ever official Stone Sour live record release. This is the Reno show in its entirety, just how it went down on October 5th, 2018. We’re extremely proud of the fact that it’s 100% live with absolutely no overdubs! It’s not perfect but neither are we. As a collector myself, I wanted this limited edition release to be very special. The vinyl is pressed on 180g, giving you the best audio quality possible, and is limited to 2500 copies worldwide. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did playing it."

Tracklisting

"YSIF"

"Taipei Person" / "Allah Tea"

"Do Me A Favor"

"Knievel Has Landed"

"Whiplash Pants"

"Absolute Zero"

"Bother"

"Tired"

"Rose Red Violent Blue"

"30/30-150"

"Get Inside"

"Reborn"

"Song #3"

"Through Glass"

"Made of Scars"

"Fabuless"

"Absolute Zero":

Stone Sour is:

Corey Taylor (vocals)

Josh Rand (guitar)

Roy Mayorga (drums)

Johny Chow (bass)

Christian Martucci (guitar)