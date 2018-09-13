STONE SOUR Drummer ROY MAYORGA Guests On Talking Metal Podcast - "I Sure We'll Be Getting Together In 2019 To Hash Out Ideas For A New Album"

Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga is featured in the latest episode of the Talking Metal Podcast, found below. He talks about Ozzy Osbourne, the deluxe edition of Hydrograd, his upcoming solo album, plans for another Stone Sour album, working with Soulfly, producer Ross Robinson, the NYC East Village rock scene of the '90s and much more. The interview begins at the 20:17 mark.

Stone Sour recently posted the song "Subversive", taken from the deluxe release for their acclaimed 2017 album Hydrograd. The two-disc set, Hydrograd Deluxe Edition, collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from Hydrograd.

The deluxe edition is highlighted by “Burn One Turn One”, a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd, which is streaming now accompanied by an official lyric video (watch below). “Burn One Turn One” is also available as an instant grat download with all pre-orders and available today at all digital service providers.

Hydrograd Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"YSIF"

"Taipei Person /Allah Tea"

"Knievel Has Landed"

"Hydrograd"

"Song #3"

"Fabuless"

"The Witness Trees"

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)"

"Thank God It’s Over"

"St. Marie"

"Mercy"

"Whiplash Pants"

"Friday Knights"

"Somebody Stole My Eyes"

"When The Fever Broke"

Disc 2:

"Burn One Turn One"

"Bootleg Ginger"

"Live Like You’re On Fire"

"Subversive"

"Unchained"

"Bombtrack"

"Outshined" (Live at Sphere)

"Song # 3" (Acoustic)

"Mercy" (Acoustic)

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)" (Acoustic)

"The Witness Trees" (Acoustic)

"Mercy" (Live at Sphere)

"Fabuless" (Live at Sphere)