STONE SOUR Drummer ROY MAYORGA Will Appear On Late Night With Seth Myers This Week

Corey Taylor and the rest of Stone Sour have issued the following notice to their fans: "Be sure to tune in this week as our very own Roy Mayorga joins the 8G band on Late Night With Seth Meyers! Appearance begins tonight (September 30th) through October 3rd."

Roy Mayorga himself has commented, "I’m super excited and happy to announce that I will be sitting in with the @8gband on @latenightseth Sep 29th - Oct 3rd Can’t wait!"