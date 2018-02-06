STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR Updates Fans On Guitarist JOSH RAND's Health Issues - "He Seems To Be Doing Really, Really Well"

Stone Sour recently posted a brief update on Facebook stating "Unfortunately, Josh Rand has checked into a treatment center and will not be joining Stone Sour for the Canada/US tour. Though he will be back as soon as possible, we ask you all to keep him in your thoughts. Until then, the rest of Stone Sour will see you all on tour in Jan/Feb. Thank you."

Frontman Corey Taylor spoke with Dalby at Regina rock radio station 104.9 The Wolf about the situation.

Taylor: "We talk to him every day, and he seems to be doing really, really well, so that's really good. And this is not just somebody who I've been in a band with for a while; we've been best friends since we were 15 years old. We go way back. For me, it's not just the worry of my cohort, my partner, my songwriting guy, my lead guitarist, it's about worrying about my friend, my brother, somebody who let me sleep on his floor when I was homeless. So, for me, that's the biggest thing... worrying about him. But he seems to be doing really, really well. We just support him as much as we absolutely can, and when it comes to being a friend that's all you really can do; just be there for them."

Rand is in treatment for unspecified reasons. Stay tuned for updates.

