STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND - "There's Been Talk Of Us Continuing The Burbank Cover Series" (Video)

Hughes & Kettner hung out with Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand at the band's recent sold out show in Luxembourg. During the interview below they discuss Rand's life in Stone Sour, recording the Hydrograd album, his Hughes & Kettner TriAmp and Ibanez rig, songwriting, and more.

Stone Sour has released this 360° performance video of "Taipei Person/Allah Tea", filmed live at The Troubadour in Hollywood, CA. The track is featured on the band's Hydrograd album (Roadrunner).