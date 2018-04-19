STONE SOUR Release Video Trailer For Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions EP
This Saturday, April 21st, is Record Store Day 2018. To mark the occasion, Roadrunner Records presents Stone Sour - Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions. This will be a 12" vinyl EP of acoustic versions of selected songs from the band's 2017 album Hydrograd, on solid silver vinyl with digital download.
This release will be limited to 2,700 pieces. A video trailer can be seen below.
Tracklisting:
Side A
"Song #3"
"Mercy"
Side B
"Rose Red Violent Blue"
"The Witness Trees"