STONE SOUR Release Video Trailer For Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions EP

This Saturday, April 21st, is Record Store Day 2018. To mark the occasion, Roadrunner Records presents Stone Sour - Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions. This will be a 12" vinyl EP of acoustic versions of selected songs from the band's 2017 album Hydrograd, on solid silver vinyl with digital download.

This release will be limited to 2,700 pieces. A video trailer can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Song #3"

"Mercy"

Side B

"Rose Red Violent Blue"

"The Witness Trees"