STONE SOUR Release Video Trailer For Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions EP

April 19, 2018, an hour ago

news hard rock stone sour

This Saturday, April 21st, is Record Store Day 2018. To mark the occasion, Roadrunner Records presents Stone Sour - Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions. This will be a 12" vinyl EP of acoustic versions of selected songs from the band's 2017 album Hydrograd, on solid silver vinyl with digital download.

This release will be limited to 2,700 pieces. A video trailer can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

Side A
"Song #3"
"Mercy"

Side B
"Rose Red Violent Blue"
"The Witness Trees"

