Stone Sour has released a demo version of "Unfinished", which is available for streaming below.

Guitarist Josh Rand states: "The main riff for 'Unfinished' had been rolling around in my head for awhile. I was able to flush out most of the idea with Jeremy Colson when we were at Sun Prairie Studios. It wasn’t until a year later when Corey came over and sang on it that it became a Stone Sour song."