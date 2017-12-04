STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Confirm First U.S. Tour With New Singer JEFF GUTT

Stone Temple Pilots are hitting the road in 2018 with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 8th at 10 AM local time.

Tickets for all dates (except those with an *) will include a digital link to the new STP album due out in spring with purchase.

March

2 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon

4 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

8 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

9 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

12 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

15 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

17 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

April

28 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

29 - Fort Rock, FL - Fort Rock Festival*

May

20 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range*

Stone Temple Pilots made its triumphant return to the stage at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on November 14th, where the group welcomed Jeff Gutt as their new lead singer.

Gutt (pronounced goot) is a veteran of the Detroit music scene and has spent the last year writing and recording with founding members Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz. In addition to introducing Gutt, the concert also featured the debut of the new Stone Temple Pilots single “Meadow”.

High quality video footage of the band performing the songs "Still Remains" and "Meadow" can be seen below:

Available now via digital and streaming services, the song "Meadow" will appear on the band’s as-yet-untitled album, which will be released on Atlantic / Rhino in spring 2018 in conjunction with a North American tour.

Listen to “Meadow” below.