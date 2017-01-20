STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Guitarist DEAN DELEO On The Death Of SCOTT WEILAND - "It Was Like A Piece Of Me Fell Out"; Video

Robert and Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots recently stopped by the Covino & Rich Show. They talked in-depth about vocalist Scott Weiland, their memorable songs, and the future of the band.

Dean DeLeo on hearing the news that Weiland had died (in December 2015): "It was a different feeling hearing that news about Scott that night. I was actually in the studio. I was away from my phone because I had a guitar in my hand most of the evening, I looked down at my phone, and I literally had like 40 texts. 'Is this true?' I looked at it, and it was really like nothing I had ever experienced. It was like a piece of me fell out."

Scott Weiland died of a drug overdose on December 3rd, 2015 at the age of 48 while on a solo tour in the US. His Stone Temple Pilots bandmates posted the following tribute to their former frontman on the first anniversary of his death.

"Here we are. A year has passed since you've been gone.

We often think of you and are reminded of you daily with many memories. Then there is the music the four of us carved out allowing us to listen and feel how brilliant you are.

There was a time when we looked up to one another. Each of us wanting one another's approval.

The songs we wrote had to have complete impact on us in order for them to shine. When it did... it was unearthly. Perhaps you are in a place now to better describe it.

We miss you, Scott."

Following the death of Weiland, his STP bandmates Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo, and Eric Kretz honoured their frontman with the following letter and song:

"Recently the three of us sat down together to share our memories of Scott and take a moment to reflect on the amazing times we shared. We put the master up of a song called 'Atlanta' from the No. 4 record that we feel really highlights the true brilliance of Scott. We would like to share it with you.

Together let’s honor Scott… Memories of Candles and Incense. Having the opportunity to listen to these tracks individually reveal the beauty of Scott’s lyrical and melodic gift. This is one of the many musical moments we shared together. It is in this way we would like to remember Scott."

According to toxicology results, Scott Weiland overdosed on cocaine, MDA (ecstasy) and alcohol, reports TMZ. Heart disease and asthma were also “significant” condtions, and Scott's "multi-substance dependence" were also a factor.

Weiland was found unresponsive in the back bedroom of his tour bus before a gig on December 3rd in Minnesota. He was buried in Los Angeles, California on December 10th. Members of both of his previous bands, Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, attended the funeral service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

RollingStone.com reported that a recently released search warrant filed by the Bloomington Police Department detailed the scene in the tour bus bedroom where Scott Weiland was found dead . In addition to the two baggies of a white substance that later tested positive as cocaine, authorities found a number of medications, according to Billboard, including the sedative Lunesta, anti-anxiety drug Klonopin, Viagra, sedative Dalmane, narcotic Buprenex and the antipsychotic Geodon.

Elsewhere on the bus, police confiscated other suspicious items, including a clear baggie containing a "green leafy substance" in the cabin. They also detailed the baggie of cocaine they discovered in the bunk of bassist Tommy Black.

An affidavit also explained how authorities learned of Weiland's death. Bloomington Officer George Harms was assigned to the "follow-up investigation of a possible overdose" that occurred in a hotel parking lot at around 8:21 PM, local time last Thursday. He found Weiland's body in the bus' bedroom.