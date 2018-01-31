STONE TEMPLE PILOTS To Release New Self-Title Album In March; "Roll Me Under" Track Streaming

Stone Temple Pilots has announced a March 16th release date for its highly anticipated new self-titled album, Stone Temple Pilots. This marks the band’s first album with the new lead singer, Jeff Gutt.

Despite being one of the best-selling bands of the 1990s with platinum records and a Grammy to its credit, guitarist Dean DeLeo says, “We are thrilled about what lies ahead. The best way for us to honor our past is to keep making new music.”

The band does just that on Stone Temple Pilots. The first single “Meadow” (lyric video below) and “Never Enough” channels the gritty guitars and swaggering rhythms that STP perfected on Core (1992), Purple (1994), and No. 4 (1999). “Roll Me Under” (available for streaming below) glides along a nimble bass line before slamming into the chorus, where Gutt’s baritone digs in.

Pre-order the album today at stonetemplepilots.com and receive instant downloads of “Meadow” and “Roll Me Under” Exclusive bundles are also available on the site, including vinyl, t-shirt, and a limited edition, hand signed lithographs by the band. The album will also be released on vinyl on May 25th.

When asked what to expect on the upcoming tour, Robert DeLeo says,” With so much time and experience gone by in life we feel compelled to dig back into a 30-year catalog and really try to reflect and choose what songs haven’t been performed live. We want to give people who have come to see us in the past a chance to hear something they haven’t heard before at previous STP shows. We want to celebrate this time in our lives with our performances.”

Find STP's complete tour schedule here.

Stone Temple Pilots tracklisting:

“Middle Of Nowhere”

“Guilty”

“Meadow”

“Just A Little Lie”

“Six Eight”

“Thought She’d Be Mine”

“Roll Me Under”

“Never Enough”

“The Art Of Letting Go”

“Finest Hour”

“Good Shoes”

“Reds & Blues”

“Roll Me Under”:





“Meadow” lyric video:

(Photo - Michelle Shiers)