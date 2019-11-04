STONED JESUS Discuss Upcoming Collection Of Early Demos, From The Outer Space; Video

2019 marks the 10th anniversary of Ukrainian stoner rock masters, Stoned Jesus. Tracks such as "I'm The Mountain", with millions of hits on YouTube, are ultimate fuzz rock anthems. While Stoned Jesus started as a one-man project back in 2009, formed by frontman and band mastermind Igor Sydorenko, it would later become one of the most distinctive heavy stoner and doom rock bands the current scene has to offer.

To celebrate 10 great years of Stoned Jesus, the band has a very special surprise and gift for their fans, as they release the first two demos in a compilation - From The Outer Space - available on November 8 via Napalm Records, and for the first time, as a limited vinyl edition.

"We've been around for a whole decade now, so I figured it would be great to give something really cool to all our fans," comments Igor, Stoned Jesus vocalist and guitarist. "But, From the Outer Space is not a sign of things to come obviously, more like a snapshot of a memory. This is a page of our history for you to own."

A video interview about the new collection can be seen below:

Remastered from the original demo recordings by Igor, these five long tracks retain the uncompromising rawness of material while adding some new, previously unheard nuances to the overall mix. Celebrate with Stoned Jesus in style, and watch a behind-the-scenes music video for the track "The Sweet Whore Of Babylon" below.

"Being the first Stoned Jesus track ever written, 'The Sweet Whore Of Babylon' is hardly a masterpiece," Igor says. "Yet its relentless nature and raw sound perfectly show the beginnings of one-man-project-then/full-band-later. The video, carefully compiled and edited by me and Nastya Homenko from hours of archival footage, shows you the first ten years of Stoned Jesus in (almost) chronological order. Here's to many more years to come!"

This rare demo compilation by is limited to only 300 vinyl copies. The pre-sale is underway here.

From The Outer Space tracklisting:

"The Sweet Whore Of Babylon"

"Insatiable King"

"Eastern Magic"

"Occult"

"Black Woods"

"The Sweet Whore Of Babylon" video:

Stoned Jesus lineup:

Igor Sydorenko - Vocals & Guitars

Serhij Sljussar - Bass

Dmytro Zinchenko - Drums

(Photo - Yuriy Milchak)