October 27, 2020, an hour ago

STORM FORCE - Official "Breathe" Video Premieres On BraveWords Today; Guitarist GREG FRASER To Guests On TOQUE Talk

Canadian rockers Toque have checked in with a new update: 

"Toque Talk Tuesday at 2! We welcome special guest Greg Fraser. We will talk about the Brighton Rock years all the way up to his recent project, Storm Force! Tune in at 2:00pm PST / 5:00pm EST." 

Hosted by Darren Steen, Toque Talk features all four Toque band members: Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz, Cory Churko, and Shane Gaalaas, as well as their special guest, Greg Fraser.

In addition, Storm Force's new video, "Breathe", will premiere on BraveWords today at 2:00pm EST. The track is taken from the band#s debut album, Age Of Fear.

