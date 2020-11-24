Streaming For Vengeance Goes In The Studio With LEE AARON, AC/DC Engineer MIKE FRASER This Week

BraveWords’ new live streaming experience, Streaming For Vengeance, continues this Saturday, November 28th at 3:33 PM EST, with a special in-studio report with the Metal Queen! "Metal" Tim Henderson chats with Lee Aaron and engineer/producer Mike Fraser, who recently worked on AC/DC's long-awited new studio album, Power Up. Lee Aaron has just released her new festive album, Almost Christmas, and is working with Mike on her upcoming studio album at the famed Armory Studios in Vancouver.

"The week that COVID started in March, we were in another studio working on this," Lee Aaron explains. "So we got side-lined for the summer because our tour dates didn't happen, so we were completing all of our tracks at home. But now weare in the studio with the illustrous Mike Fraser who is doing some unbelievable mixes!"

10 time Juno nominee Lee Aaron has had a lengthy and musically adventurous career that spans rock classics, jazz, opera and more, but there’s one project she’s never taken on.

A Christmas Album. It’s an idea she has considered often but the timing was never right…until now. The first single from her Christmas album, Almost Christmas, is a cover of the Pet Shop Boys track, "It Doesn't Often Snow At Christmas", premiered exclusively through BraveWords!

Lee and her band (Sean Kelly-guitar, Dave Reimer-bass, and John Cody-drums) had tossed around the notion of a Christmas album over the years, but there was always something – tours/recording/life etc. – that kept the project on the back burner. And that’s where it stayed…until 2020 brought a whole new reality. With all shows cancelled and studios shutting down, there was suddenly time available. Over the summer, they began creating a series of Rockin' From Home videos, which whetted the appetite for more, so when the Christmas idea came up again in mid-September, it was a definite go.

"Each of us had upgraded our home studios, so we thought, why not? We only had a month to get it all done, but it became a fun mission - and it kept us all from going stir crazy during Covid!" says Aaron.

Almost Christmas containsten lovingly curated tunes - from the foot-stomping excitement of the feature track "It Doesn't Often Snow At Christmas" (Pet Shop Boys) to the classic "Baby Please Come Home" to a sassy version of Louis Armstrong’s "Zat You Santa Claus?” - winding down with the introspective "All I Ever Get For Christmas is Blue" (Over The Rhine) and an acapella rendition of Joni Mitchell’s timeless “The Fiddle And The Drum." You've never heard Christmas done quite like this.

She also presents a brand new version of her 1991 hit “Peace On Earth” which likewise, is as relevant now as it was when it was first released.

Aaron explains, "There's a lot of passion and joy that went into these recordings. The album represented something really positive and hopeful that we could focus on during this unprecedented down-time. It was a gift that lifted our spirits and we hope it has the same effect on others."

Physical copies and fan packs available exclusively here.