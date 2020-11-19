Streaming For Vengeance This Saturday - Behind-The-Scenes Of MOTÖRHEAD And METALLICA With STEFFAN CHIRAZI

BraveWords’ new live streaming experience, Streaming For Vengeance, continues this Saturday, November 21st at 3:33 PM EST, with our special guest and longtime journalist Steffan Chirazi, who now spends time working with Motörhead and Singerman Entertainment, and has been instrumental building the Ace Of Spades 40th Anniversary celebration releases.

“And you may recognize the name from his work with Metallica producing So What! magazine,” BraveWords founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson remarks. “So we dig deep into that landmark album and treasured Motörhead history, along with a few stories about Lars and his cohorts! So please join us as we journey behind-the-scenes of heavy metal royalty.”

Catch the streams on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel. For more on Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.

Motörhead's Ace Of Spades 40th Anniversary celebration releases have taken the world by storm once more, establishing this landmark album as being of eternal importance to music culture.

With a centrepiece deluxe edition box-set, comprising the original album, two previously unreleased live albums from the Ace Up Your Sleeve tour, a DVD compilation, 40-page book, poker dice, tour program and other treasures, Ace Of Spades has landed on the US NACC charts at #1, crashed the German charts at #10 (the same position it hit on initial release in 1980), #4 in Sweden and stormed into the UK rock & metal chart at #4, while in the US sales charts, …Spades has hit the top 100.

The box-set, deluxe box-set, 2 CD edition and 3 LP editions are still available in very limited quantities at certain retailers and outlets, and reinforcements are being manufactured to hopefully arrive and meet the demand in late January 2021.