STRIKE MASTER Release Full Livestream Concert

On September 15, Mexican thrash masters Strike Master took the stage to livestream a full set of brutal thrash metal, beamed to the living rooms of metalheads world wide. A full HD, multi-angle performance intended to raise spirits and help fill the void left behind from the lack of live shows.

Watch the performance below:

In addition, Strike Master also launched a new autumn merch line which can be found here.

The band plans on doing more live streams, but its expensive and have set up a link for donations to help make it happen here.