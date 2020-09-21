STRIKE MASTER Release Full Livestream Concert
September 21, 2020, 23 minutes ago
On September 15, Mexican thrash masters Strike Master took the stage to livestream a full set of brutal thrash metal, beamed to the living rooms of metalheads world wide. A full HD, multi-angle performance intended to raise spirits and help fill the void left behind from the lack of live shows.
Watch the performance below:
In addition, Strike Master also launched a new autumn merch line which can be found here.
The band plans on doing more live streams, but its expensive and have set up a link for donations to help make it happen here.