STRIKER Guitarist TIM BROWN Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast (episode #244), featuring Striker guitarist Tim Brown. Tim took time out of his busy schedule to discuss the band's writing process and tour schedule in support of their latest album, Play To Win. Check out the interview here.

Music featured on the podcast includes tracks from Striker, The Haunted, Iron Maiden, Type O Negative, King Diamond and Pantera.

Champions in blending classic heavy metal, hard rock, and '80s hair metal, Canadian shredders Striker released their sixth studio album, Play To Win, on October 26th via their independent label Record Breaking Records.

Play To Win features 10 fist pounding, shred-tacular anthems produced by the band, plus mixed and mastered by Hendrik Udd (Firewind, Powerwolf, Hammerfall, Delain). The album follows their 2017 self-titled full length that the band supported with tours across Europe and North America with Sonata Arctica, Dark Tranquility, and Warbringer; along with festival appearances at 70,000 Tons Of Metal, Bang Your Head Festival (Germany) and more to add to their almost 1000 shows performed in their decade plus career. That fifth studio album also garnered them a nomination from Canada's Juno Awards, the country's highest music prize, along with wins at the Edmonton Music Awards and Western Canadian Awards.

The band's new lyric video for the single "Heart Of Lies" can be seen below:

Tracklisting:

"Heart Of Lies"

"Position Of Power"

"Head Of Power"

"On The Run"

"The Front"

"Play To Win"

"Standing Alone"

"Summoner"

"Heavy Is The Heart"

"Hands Of Time"

Guitarist Tim Brown comments on Play To Win: "Play To Win: if you want to win you have to play the game. Find the rules and break them. This is our sixth album and third independent release. If we followed the rules and listened to the industry people we'd have gone absolutely nowhere. Play To Win is about listening to yourself, following your own path, and playing that fifth ace hidden in your sleeve. This album is designed to light a fire under your ass and get you moving, and we made sure to get the most modern, ear melting sounds possible. It's all about where metal is going, not where it has been, and this is our soundtrack to success."

(Photo by: Dana Zuk)