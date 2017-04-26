STRIKER Nominated For Western Canadian Music Award; Band To Tour North America With DARK TRANQUILLITY

Edmonton, Alberta-based shredders, Striker, have been nominated for a 2017 Western Canadian Music Award for “Metal / Hard Rock Artist Of The Year”. This is the band's fifth award nomination for this year to add to their previously announced nominations from the Edmonton Music Awards for ‘Album Of The Year”, “Metal Recording Of The Year”, “Group Of The Year” and “People’s Choice” (nominees list here).

Guitarist Tim Brown comments: "Nominated two years in a row! Here's hoping we can make it winning two years in a row! Thanks to everyone for the support and helping us get nominated."

Striker was nominated alongside the following Western Canadian bands:

“Metal/Hard Music Artist Of The Year”
All Else Fails (Alberta)
Black Thunder (Saskatchewan)
Soul Mates (Saskatchewan)
Striker (Alberta)
Untimely Demise (Saskatchewan)

For more info on nominees, head here.

Striker will be hitting the road in September and October for tour dates across North America supporting Swedish melodic death metal innovators Dark Tranquillity along with American thrashers Warbringer.

Tour dates:
 
September
6 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's
7 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
8 - Tampa FL - The Orpheum
9 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall   
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground    
11 - Durham, NC - Motorco         
12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade         
13 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina           
14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance    
15 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre    
16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium        
17 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes
18 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club   
19 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge          
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge          
22 - Minneapolis MN - The Cabooze       
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre            
24 - Regina, SK - The Exchange   
25 - Calgary, AB - Dickens           
26 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room  
28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater  
29 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon      
30 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre   

October
1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's    
2 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go   
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
4 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red          
5 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls      
6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's          
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

(Photo - Dana Zuk)

