Strung Launches Ambassador Program; Make Money While Helping Musicians

Strung, the Guitar String Jewelry Company known for their song inspired bracelets, is looking for musicians, music lovers and fans to be a part of their brand new VIP Brand Ambassador Program. The company is offering music fans the opportunity to make some extra money promoting the Strung brand while helping MusiCares raise funds for musicians that are out of work due to the ongoing pandemic.

“For the last four years, we have created a very dedicated community of fans who support our mission of giving back to music related charities through our music inspired jewelry”, said Jenny Mann, Strung’s founder. “We thought this was the perfect time to launch this program as it allows our community to help spread our message & earn some cash all while helping our fellow musicians during these very difficult times. We want to inspire our community to keep pushing forward and offer a little bit of hope along the way.”

Strung is looking for VIP Brand Ambassadors that will help inspire and motivate other music fans through their social media and their own networks. Ambassadors will be given a VIP Code which they can share with friends, family and followers who will get 20% OFF their order on our site while earning an additional 10% commission. Ambassadors will also get access to VIP rewards, perks and special offers as sales goals are met. Strung will donate a portion of each sale to MusiCares - Covid-19 Fund.

If you, or someone you know, is interested in becoming a Strung VIP Brand Ambassador visit their website, available here, and apply now.