STRYPER Announce 2019 HISTORY Tour

Chart-topping rock band Stryper will return to the road in May for the 2019 HISTORY Tour — Greatest Hits & Covers that influenced our generation. The all-new HISTORY Tour comes on the heels of the band’s yearlong God Damn Evil World Tour, which concluded in Japan in February.

“The music of our generation was and is timeless,” says Stryper frontman Michael Sweet. "It was all about the song and musicians who inspired you to want to play. We grew up on bands like Van Halen, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Journey and Boston. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn't for the music of these legendary bands. We thought it would be an amazing experience to play some of these songs live and show you, the audience, exactly where our roots lie. We’ll also be incorporating our own hits and videos from 1984 to 2019, and something from Perry’s past as well (Firehouse). We’re excited to get back out on the road and we look forward to seeing you soon!”

Stryper consists of original members Michael Sweet (vocals and guitar), Robert Sweet (drums) and Oz Fox (guitar), as well as bassist Perry Richardson (formerly of the multi-platinum band Firehouse) who joined the group in 2018.

Exclusive meet & greet packages will be available in most cities. Fans will have the option of purchasing either a Standard Meet & Greet Package or VIP HISTORY Tour Meet & Greet Package. Both meet & greet packages include an opportunity to meet the band, get autographs, take photos with the guys and receive exclusive one-of-a-kind merchandise. However, the VIP HISTORY Meet & Greet Package (limited to 6 fans per city) offers additional merchandise options and a stage tour (hold Michael's guitar, photo in front of Robert's drum kit, overview of gear with Stryper crew member).

Stryper continues to dominate the hard rock/heavy metal scene with their critically-acclaimed tenth studio album, God Damn Evil - released in 2018 via Frontiers Music srl. Rocking since 1984, Stryper is responsible for such classic '80s metal albums as Soldiers Under Command, To Hell with the Devil and In God We Trust. In fact, Stryper is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” To date, the Dove Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated band has sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Dates:

May

10 – Greenville, SC – The Firmament

11 – Annapolis, MD – Union Jack’s

13 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

14 – Westland, MI – The Token Lounge

15 – Toronto, ON – The Rockpile West

17 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

18 – Poughkeepsie, MY – The Chance

19 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

21 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club

22 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

24 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

25 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

26 – Elkhart, IN – The Lerner Theatre

29 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

31 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

June

1 – Hot Springs, AR – Magic Springs Theme Water Park

2 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Sound Stage

5 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

8 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

13 – Kitty Hawk, NC – Paparazzi OBX

15 – Roanoke Rapids, NC – Roanoke Rapids Theater

July

17 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest 2019

18 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theater

20 – Erie, PA – Roar on the Shore Bike Week

September

7 – La Paz, Bolivia – Teatro al Aire Libre

10 – Lima, Peru – CC. Festiva

12 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Caupolican

14 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tropical Butanta

15 – Rio de Janiero, Brazil – Circo Voador

17 – Brasilia, Brazil – Toinha Brasil Show

19 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Mister Rock BH

21 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – El Teatro Flores