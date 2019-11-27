STRYPER Announce Limited Black Friday Offer
November 27, 2019, an hour ago
Stryper will celebrate Black Friday with a limited release, with limited pricing, in limited quantities.
Says the band: "We're tracking Yellow and Black Friday on our radar and it's coming in HOT. Don’t forget to be at the ready on 11/29! You don't want to miss what's coming around the corner..."
Head here at 12 PM (Midnight) on November 29.
Stryper recently announced a string of shows in Mexico in February, 2020. A video message from the band can be found below.
Dates:
February
20 - Auditorio Blackberry - Mexico City, Mexico
21 - Centro De Convenciones Chihuahua - Chihuahua, Mexico
22 - Escena Monterrey - Monterrey, Mexico