STRYPER Announce Limited Black Friday Offer

Stryper will celebrate Black Friday with a limited release, with limited pricing, in limited quantities.

Says the band: "We're tracking Yellow and Black Friday on our radar and it's coming in HOT. Don’t forget to be at the ready on 11/29! You don't want to miss what's coming around the corner..."

Head here at 12 PM (Midnight) on November 29.

Stryper recently announced a string of shows in Mexico in February, 2020. A video message from the band can be found below.

Dates:

February

20 - Auditorio Blackberry - Mexico City, Mexico

21 - Centro De Convenciones Chihuahua - Chihuahua, Mexico

22 - Escena Monterrey - Monterrey, Mexico