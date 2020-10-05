STRYPER Debut "Divider" Music Video

Stryper have released a video for "Divider", the new single from their 13th studio album, Even The Devil Believes, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Buy or stream the album here, and watch the new video below.

Says the band: "We are so amazed at the response of our first video, 'Do Unto Others'. We are very blessed to have been able to not only shoot one video but to also shoot a second video for 'Divider”' This song has received an incredible amount of positive comments from fans worldwide. And to top it off, we recorded a group of fans on the choruses. They nailed it!! We’re very happy to bring you yet another incredible video (despite the obstacles and difficulties of trying to do so) and we hope you like what you see/hear. Please help us spread the word and take this one to the top. Here is 'Divider'!"

Filled with the band’s signature riffs, harmony-laden melodies and positive themes, the 11-track project is Stryper’s first studio album with Perry Richardson (Firehouse) on bass and background vocals. Standout tracks include “Blood From Above,” “Make Love Great Again,” “Do Unto Others,” “How to Fly,” “Divider,” and the heart-stirring ballad, “This I Pray.”

Even The Devil Believes tracklisting:

"Blood From Above"

"Make Love Great Again"

"Let Him In"

"Do Unto Others"

"Even The Devil Believes"

"How To Fly"

"Divider"

"This I Pray"

"Invitation Only"

"For God & Rock 'N' Roll"

"Middle Finger Messiah"

"Do Unto Others" video:

"Blood From Above" lyric video: