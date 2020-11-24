STRYPER Fromtman MICHAEL SWEET Teases New Music From SUNBOMB Project With L.A. GUNS Guitarist TRACII GUNS

November 24, 2020, 27 minutes ago

Back in 2019, it was announced that L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns and Stryper frontman Michael Sweet had teamed up for a new project dubbed Sunbomb. Guns announced the collaboration via Twitter.

 
 


Sweet has posted a short teaser of new Sunbomb music via social media along wth the following message:

"What do you get when Tracii Guns and Michael Sweet of Stryper collide? SunBomb - a killer new metal album coming soon. Here’s the first image from the photo shoot."



