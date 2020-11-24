STRYPER Fromtman MICHAEL SWEET Teases New Music From SUNBOMB Project With L.A. GUNS Guitarist TRACII GUNS
November 24, 2020, 27 minutes ago
Back in 2019, it was announced that L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns and Stryper frontman Michael Sweet had teamed up for a new project dubbed Sunbomb. Guns announced the collaboration via Twitter.
So , I’m in the middle of making the metal record I would have made when I was 17 years old . The band is called SUNBOMB . I really want to thank @michaelhsweet for making this a reality and of course @FrontiersMusic1 we are on instagram @sun_bomb
I’m excited to be a part of it Tracii🙏 Who would have thought when we were young that we’d be working together. Thank you for trusting me with the vocal duties👊 SUNBOMB is gonna be Bomb🙌 https://t.co/w8Cd7qGPWq
Sweet has posted a short teaser of new Sunbomb music via social media along wth the following message:
"What do you get when Tracii Guns and Michael Sweet of Stryper collide? SunBomb - a killer new metal album coming soon. Here’s the first image from the photo shoot."