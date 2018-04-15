STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Reveals Some Of His Favourite Songs On Forthcoming Album God Damn Evil

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update has shared his thoughts on a few of his favourite tracks from the band's forthcoming album, God Damn Evil.

"Sorry"

Sweet: "From the moment this riff was written I was hooked on this song. There's something to be said about simplicity and power as well as a timely message. It started as one of my favorites and will remain one of my favorite all around Stryper songs. This one would have gone to #1 if there still was an MTV/Dial MTV."

"God Damn Evil"

Sweet: "This is our modern day To Hell With The Devil! It's a mid tempo metal track and an anthem for our times. It's as catchy as a fly ball to center field. I'm guessing this is one that we'll be playing for a long time to come."

"You Don't Even Know Me"

Sweet: "This one has a slower groove and is a little more on the dark side musically but man it moves me. It's the one that I keep repeating over and over. Lyrically it speaks of people on social media who speak badly of other people without even knowing them. It's powerful!"

"The Valley"

Sweet: "This one is the real deal! It's chugging, powerful track that has a even more powerful message - Psalm 23: 'Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.' The chorus is 'heavenly' and reminds me of the background vocals you would expect from our heyday. The video is killer! Coming 4/19."

"Beautiful"

Sweet: "This track is a melodic metal blend of chug and beauty. It takes you back to 1986 yet has a modern twist as well. A mid tempo groove with very cool vocals and solos."

"Can't Live Without Your Love"

Sweet: "This is a straight ahead rock ballad and there's no maple syrup here. It has some very cool guitar work and a chorus that'll stay in your head until forever. Another one I have on repeat."

Michael Sweet recently stated: "The new Stryper album is our best to date. If this was 1987 (when rock and metal ruled the charts) we might have a Grammy waiting with our name on it. But since this is 2018, we're just happy knowing that our fans will love it. We are blessed. Can't wait to get this one into your ears!"

God Damn Evil tracklisting:

"Take It To The Cross"

"Sorry"

"Lost"

"God Damn Evil"

"You Don’t Even Know Me"

"The Valley"

"Sea Of Thieves"

"Beautiful"

"Can’t Live Without Your Love"

"Own Up"

"The Devil Doesn’t Live Here"

"Sorry" video:

"Take It To The Cross" visualizer: