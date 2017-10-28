STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Talks Replacement For Bassist TIM GAINES- "We Do Have A Guy In Mind; He Comes From A Very Successful Band And Everyone Will Know Who He Is"

Sweet & Lynch, featuring Stryper vocalist Michael Sweet and Lynch Mob/Dokken guitarist George Lynch, will release their sophomore album, Unified, on November 10th. During an interview for the album, Sweet discussed plans for the next Stryper album, due to be released in 2018 with XS Rock. An excerpt is available below.

Q: Any guesses as to when we’ll hear a new album from Stryper?

Michael: "Oz (Fox) and Rob (Sweet) are coming out on Monday and they’ll be here for about 11 or 12 days and then we’ll go into the studio on the 5th of November. The holidays will slow us a bit, but the plans are to turn the album in by mid-January, so you’re going to be looking at an April release, probably. We’ve got a title track already and an album title. It’s very controversial and shocking and when people hear it, their heads are going to spin right off of their shoulders.

Q: So it was recently announced that Stryper has parted ways with your long time bass player Tim Gaines. I’m not going to ask any questions about that situation out of respect for everyone involved, but I am curious….any hints or news on who the new bass player might be?

Michael: "We do have a guy in mind that we’re flying out next Monday. We’ve already talked with him and we’re very familiar with him. We’re going to jam with him and see how it feels in person. He’s a great bass player. He’s got a great look, he’s a great singer. He’s well known and comes from a very successful band and everyone will know who he is. I just can’t announce it at this time. The most important thing about him is he’s a great guy. And we really need someone who’s going to be a team player and just be inspirational and go out there with a smile on their face."

Tim Gaines recently issued a statement in regards to his departure from Stryper:

“My recent demise within the Stryper camp came about because I actually have testicles. I stood my ground when I was told to give up the woman I love, (who is now my wife) or get fired. I threatened to sue. I was "conveniently" fired 10 days after my marriage to Brandee, on the grounds that I made some posts threatening to sue the band for wrongful termination. They called it "threats”.

“My recommendation to (guitarist) Oz (Fox) and Bob (drummer Robert Sweet)? Grow some balls and stand up to that pathetic one (presumeably Stryper frontman Michael Sweet) and his conniving wife, or just continue to live a life of mediocrity. You both have been threatened with termination over the last several years. He has a million dollar home. You rent and drive 20 year old broken down cars. You both have NOTHING to show for your 35 years. Quit playing rock star and get a clue dumbshitz.”

Stryper previously issued an official statement confirming the split:

"Dear fans and friends,

“We wish Timothy Gaines nothing but the best, and we will always remember the history and the good times that we all shared together. We have done our best to remain courteous and professional despite the barrage of disrespectful comments, posts and tweets that have been made public time and time again by Tim and Brandee on what seems to be a daily basis.

“The accusations that have been made that our decision to terminate Tim is based on his divorce couldn't be further from the truth. We have all struggled with separation and divorce in our relationships over the years, and it has never affected anyone's position within the band.

“The band decided to take a hiatus in order to give Tim time and space to work through his personal issues. However, based on Tim and Brandee's intentional, erratic and hostile behavior, which has damaged Stryper and threatened to undermine the band's ability to go forward professionally, we were left with no other choice but to part ways. Tim and Brandee have left their scars and have hurt us in more ways than you can imagine.

“We were also forced to retain legal representation based on a public post/threat that Tim made about suing the band in 2016.

“Tim is our brother, and we love him but this has become a toxic relationship at this point and due to that, we cannot continue on with our mission and stay true to who we are and what we represent with Tim in the band.

“We're excited about the future and we will be making an official announcement very soon about our new album, tour and bassist.

“We love our fans and we appreciate your support and patience as we work through these changes. The best is yet to come!"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet followed up the statement with a message to the fans:

"We will be making a statement about a new bassist fairly soon. Stay tuned. We're getting a ridiculous amount of inquires from many players. We're also seeing the 'But is he a Christian?' comment a lot. Funny thing is, often enough non-Christians act more like Christians in many ways. My point? Being a Christian is very important but not always the number one priority. We just want a great player/singer and someone who is a team player and respectful of our band and history with a good heart and attitude. We won't compromise who we are and we'll make the right decision. Don't worry."