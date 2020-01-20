STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET - "We Have Started Recording Our Best, Most Powerful Album Yet"

Stryper frontman, Michael Sweet, took to social media to offer an update on the band's new album. The follow-up to God Damn Evil is expected in summer 2020.

Says Sweet: "We have started recording our best, most powerful album yet. We’re tracking a song called 'For God And Rock & Roll' now. We have the best engineer in the world with @dannyb413 and you won’t find a better studio than Spirithouse Studios. We are truly blessed

Stryper recently updated their 2020 tour schedule, which now includes a free show in Uncasville, CT in May and an appearance at the annual M3 Festival. Check out the complete schedule below.

February
7 - House Of Blues - Orlando, FL
8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Cozumel / Belize
14 - Warehouse - Houston, TX
15 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX
20 - Auditorio Blackberry - Mexico City, Mexico
21 - Centro de Convenciones - Chihuahua, Mexico
22 - Escena Monterrey - Monterrey, Mexico
24 - Teatro Diana - Guadalajara, Mexico

April
30 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

May
1 - Mohegan Sun Casino - Uncasville, CT (Free Show)
3 - M3 Festival - Columbia, MD



