STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET - "We Were Metalheads Who Became Christians, Not Christians Who Became Metalheads"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following message:

"Hard to believe that I’ve we’ve been wearing Y&B stripes for 40 years! Yep, we (Roxx Regime) wore Y&B long before Stryper, believe it or not. Once we signed a recording contract we decided to change the name to Stryper. Isaiah 53:5 - 'By HIS Strypes we are healed' became our scripture / motto.

We were metalheads who became Christians, not Christians who became metalheads. That’s what makes us so unique. We weren’t formed in the church. We were formed in the world and we bring a little 'church' to every Stryper show. It can and will change your life.

Why? It’s not just about the music. More importantly, it’s about the message that you that with you. It’s life altering and soul changing. I can’t wait to get back out there to take you to church, Y&B style. Who’s ready? I’ve got to wear these somewhere. Not just to the market."

Michael Sweet is currently promoting his band's new album, Even The Devil Believes, During a recent interview with Steve Harrison of ARfm’s The Unchained Rock Show, Sweet confirmed that he will start work on a new recording project at the beginning of 2021 with Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra and the singer from Inglorious, Nathan James.

During the in-depth interview, which can be heard below, Michael told Steve, "After the first of the New Year, I start a new project with Nathan James and Joel Hoekstra... we are doing like a Whitesnake throwback kind of album and then I’m doing a new Sweet And Lynch album right after that."

Michael went on further to explain how the idea for the project came about, "Well, I’ve become dear friends with Nathan and I love his voice; and I was asked to work with him by Frontiers and it worked out where we are doing something. I’m going to be playing guitar and singing a few songs, a duet with him and I’m co-producing and co-writing and it’s going to be really cool... he is fantastic, I love him, great guy, great heart, great vocalist, he is one of my favourites, I can’t wait to work with him."

Stryper have released a video for "Do Unto Others", a track from their new album, Even The Devil Believes, out now. Watch the clip below.

Once again proving their lasting durability, Stryper returns with their 13th studio album, Even The Devil Believes. Filled with the band’s signature riffs, harmony-laden melodies and positive themes, the 11-track project is Stryper’s first studio album with Perry Richardson (Firehouse) on bass and background vocals.

Stryper is renowned for its distinctive brand of “heavenly metal,” extraordinary crossover success and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You,” and has maintained a global fanbase ever since. Stryper is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” To date, the Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Even The Devil Believes tracklisting:

"Blood From Above"

"Make Love Great Again"

"Let Him In"

"Do Unto Others"

"Even The Devil Believes"

"How To Fly"

"Divider"

"This I Pray"

"Invitation Only"

"For God & Rock 'N' Roll"

"Middle Finger Messiah"

"Do Unto Others" video:

"Blood From Above" lyric video: