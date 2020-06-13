STRYPER Gearing Up To Release New Single - "It Couldn't Come At A Better Time"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"Two weeks from today (June 12th), Stryper will release the first single from the new album. It’s metal, it’s powerful, it’s relevant, it’s life changing. It is most definitely one of the best tracks we’ve ever recorded and it couldn’t come at a better time."

Sweet recently appeared on the 80’s Glam Metalcast. During the chat, which can be heard in its entirety below, topics of discussion include: the new as yet untitled Stryper album, classic Stryper albums, and Sweet's recent solo album, 10. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

On the new Stryper album:

"It’s a great album. There’s 11 tracks on it. I get poked fun at for saying it’s our best album, because I say that with every album. I really believe that with each album we get better. It has a really great feel to it. We have a new bandmate on the album, Perry Richardson. He has brought a lot to the table in terms of the groove and the foundation, and also his bass playing and vocal harmonies. The album is going to come out in September. The first song will be released in June. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it."

On Against The Law, released in 1990, and how some songs sound like Stryper and others don’t:

"For the other albums, I would write all the songs and teach them to the guys. For that album, we had the mentality of, let’s work on these songs all together. It worked in some cases, and in other cases it didn’t. Some of the songs we had just weren’t up to par, so I had to write some additional songs that we didn’t have yet. Those songs were 'Lady' and 'All For One' and they had a little more of the Stryper classic sound. I hadn’t voiced my opinion about it at the time, but I felt we had strayed too far from that classic sound. The album was really taking on more of a Van Halen vibe vs. a Stryper vibe."