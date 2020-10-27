STRYPER Guitarist OZ FOX Issues Health Update Following Seizure - "I Really Could Be A Lot Worse Off, So I'm Thankful To Have Breath"

Stryper guitarist Oz Fox was hospitalized on Thursday, October 22nd after suffering a major seizure. He has checked in with the following update on his health.

"I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for lifting me up in your prayers. At this time I'm at home on 1500 mgs. of keppra, an anti-seizure medication that calms my brain down and keeps me subdued. It's hard to do anything physical right now. Even playing guitar is challenging. But I know God has me in his arms. I really could be a lot worse off so I'm thankful to have breath. Please lift up my wife. She is carrying a lot now. I love her so much. I don't know what I'd do without her. I have some visits at UCLA coming up so please keep that lifted up for us. I really want all this resolved so I can get back to what God has called me to do. Thanks for all your love and support."

In a post on October 19th, Fox's wife Annie Lobért revealed that Oz is set to undergo brain surgery. She wrote: "I love my husband Oz Fox @SirOzFox who doesn’t mind when I change my hair to any color. We have some life changing decisions to make next month. The love of my life will be getting surgery on his brain. Gulp. With God...he will over come. Prayers appreciated."