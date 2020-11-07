STRYPER - Multi-Camera Livestream Performance Of Even The Devil Believes Album Announced

Christian-metallers Stryper have issued the following anouncement:

"World premier, with the band: Even The Devil Believes - Live From SpiritHouse Studios. Tickets will be on sale November 10th at 12 noon EST on Stryper.Veeps.com. The world premier will be on November 19th at 8pm EST."

This will be a multi-camera performance of the entire Even The Devil Believes album. Go to this location for event details.

The official music video for Stryper's single, "Do Unto Others", has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube. In case you haven't seen it, the clip can be found below.

Stryper recently released their 13th studio album, Even The Devil Believes, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums and #2 on Billboard's Current Rock Albums. "Do Unto Others" is the lead single from the album.

Even The Devil Believes tracklisting:

"Blood From Above"

"Make Love Great Again"

"Let Him In"

"Do Unto Others"

"Even The Devil Believes"

"How To Fly"

"Divider"

"This I Pray"

"Invitation Only"

"For God & Rock 'N' Roll"

"Middle Finger Messiah"

"Do Unto Others" video:

"Blood From Above" lyric video: