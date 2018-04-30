STRYPER - New Bassist PERRY RICHARDSON Makes Live Debut; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On April 20th, former Firehouse bassist Perry Richardson made his live debut as the new bass player for Stryper at the Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan, Italy. Fan-filmed video is available below. Frontman Michael Sweet commented on the gig:

"Although we had a few technical difficulties, it was an amazing night!! The people of Italy are beautiful and we hope to return soon. We want to thank everyone who traveled so far to see the show as well! The band did an outstanding job and specifically Perry. He had an entire set to learn (20 songs) and he absolutely nailed it!! The harmonies, the playing and the vibe. We're looking forward to hitting the road in a few days in support of our new album. We hope to see all of you at the shows coming up. It's going to be the best year yet."

Stryper have released a video for "The Valley", a track from the band's new album, God Damn Evil. Watch below.

Expressing concerns over the album title, leading national retail chain Walmart has refused to carry God Damn Evil. Several Christian retail chains have also objected to the title and declined to carry God Damn Evil in their stores.

"We’re disappointed,” says frontman Michael Sweet. “Stryper has always been about making people think outside the box. Our new album title God Damn Evil is a statement that's needed in our society. We've seen evil rise to new levels and this title is simply a prayer request asking God to damn or condemn all the evil around us. Many chains have joined us in making such a statement. Walmart unfortunately has not. The odd thing is of all the chains out there we assumed Walmart would be one to understand exactly what our point and purpose is. Unfortunately not. Although we respect their decision and what's done is done, it's frustrating to see something that's meant for good get misinterpreted and misunderstood.”

God Damn Evil tracklisting:

"Take It To The Cross"

"Sorry"

"Lost"

"God Damn Evil"

"You Don’t Even Know Me"

"The Valley"

"Sea Of Thieves"

"Beautiful"

"Can’t Live Without Your Love"

"Own Up"

"The Devil Doesn’t Live Here"

"The Valley" video:

"Sorry" video:

"Take It To The Cross" visualizer: