STRYPER Perform "Take It To The Cross" Live For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On October 31st, Stryper performed at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA. They opened their set with a first ever performance of the new song "Take It To The Cross", taken from the band's latest album, God Damn Evil. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

Stryper continues to dominate the hard rock/heavy metal scene with the their critically-acclaimed tenth studio album, God Damn Evil - released in April via Frontiers Music srl. Rocking since 1984, Stryper is responsible for such classic '80s metal albums as Soldiers Under Command, To Hell with the Devil and In God We Trust. In fact, Stryper is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” After a sabbatical for much of the 1990's, Stryper returned strong in the early 21st century. To date, the Dove Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated band has sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Tour dates:

November

11 - Virginia St Brewhouse - Reno, NV

14 - Pub Station Ballroom - Billings, MT

17 - Anthem @ Hard Rock Casino - Sioux City, IA

January

31 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

February

1 - Wolf’s Den @ Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

9 - Kawasaki Club Citta - Tokyo, Japan - Rescheduled

10 - Kawasaki Club Citta - Tokyo, Japan - Rescheduled

For tour dates, tickets and more information, visit stryper.com.