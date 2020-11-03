STRYPER's "Do Unto Others" Video Surpasses 1 Million Views

The official music video for Stryper's single, "Do Unto Others", has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube. In case you haven't seen it, the clip can be found below.

Stryper recently released their 13th studio album, Even The Devil Believes, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums and #2 on Billboard's Current Rock Albums. "Do Unto Others" is the lead single from the album.

Even The Devil Believes tracklisting:

"Blood From Above"

"Make Love Great Again"

"Let Him In"

"Do Unto Others"

"Even The Devil Believes"

"How To Fly"

"Divider"

"This I Pray"

"Invitation Only"

"For God & Rock 'N' Roll"

"Middle Finger Messiah"

"Do Unto Others" video:

"Blood From Above" lyric video: