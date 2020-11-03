STRYPER's "Do Unto Others" Video Surpasses 1 Million Views
November 3, 2020, 2 hours ago
The official music video for Stryper's single, "Do Unto Others", has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube. In case you haven't seen it, the clip can be found below.
Stryper recently released their 13th studio album, Even The Devil Believes, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums and #2 on Billboard's Current Rock Albums. "Do Unto Others" is the lead single from the album.
Even The Devil Believes tracklisting:
"Blood From Above"
"Make Love Great Again"
"Let Him In"
"Do Unto Others"
"Even The Devil Believes"
"How To Fly"
"Divider"
"This I Pray"
"Invitation Only"
"For God & Rock 'N' Roll"
"Middle Finger Messiah"
"Do Unto Others" video:
"Blood From Above" lyric video: