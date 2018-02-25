STRYPER Talk Longevity, Faith, New Album, New Bassist PERRY RICHARDSON In Behind-The-Scenes Documentary - "We Feel Re-Invented"

Few bands who broke during the golden age of MTV have stood the test of time like Stryper has. In this video filmed during the recording of their newest album, God Damn Evil, founding members Michael Sweet, Oz Fox and Robert Sweet reflect on their remarkable history, their continued inspiration and faith, and what the future holds. With Firehouse bassist Perry Richardson now in their lineup and their most daring record to date less than two months from release, the guys discuss their drive to give their very best to the fans and why they’re excited for a new chapter in Stryper history. The best is yet to come.

Stryper have released a visualizer for "Take It To The Cross", the opening track of the band's upcoming God Damn Evil album.

"'Take It To The Cross’ is our answer to many fans asking us to do something a little heavier and even bordering on thrash,” says frontman Michael Sweet. “The verses are heavy with a vocal and lyric delivery that's bold and relevant yet the chorus kicks in with a fast, thrashy vibe. We brought in Matt Blanchard (Act Of Defiance, Shadows Fall) to handle the vocal growl on the choruses and the end vamp. This song is 100% high octane.”

Watch the video below and pre-order the new album via the options at http://www.stryper.com/.

God Damn Evil will be released on April 20th. The band's follow-up to 2015's Fallen album was recorded at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts. Artwork and tracklisting below.

Michael Sweet recently stated: "The new Stryper album is our best to date. If this was 1987 (when rock and metal ruled the charts) we might have a Grammy waiting with our name on it. But since this is 2018, we're just happy knowing that our fans will love it. We are blessed. Can't wait to get this one into your ears!"

God Damn Evil tracklislting:

"Take It To The Cross"

"Sorry"

"Lost"

"God Damn Evil"

"You Don’t Even Know Me"

"The Valley"

"Sea Of Thieves"

"Beautiful"

"Can’t Live Without Your Love"

"Own Up"

"The Devil Doesn’t Live Here"

"Take It To The Cross" visualizer: