STRYPER To Stream "Live In The Studio" Performances For Every Album In The Band's Catalogue

Christian-metallers Stryper recently announced they will be streaming a multi-camera live performance of their new album, Even The Devil Believes, in its entirety on November 19th at 8pm EST. Tickets are on sale at Stryper.Veeps.com. They have followed up with an update:

"If you can’t watch at that particular time/day, you’ll have 48 hours to watch. Also, we’re planning on doing this with every album. From start to finish. If you want to help us achieve this goal, go to Patreon.com/Stryper and subscribe. God bless you guys."

Go to this location for event details.

The official music video for Stryper's single, "Do Unto Others", has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube. In case you haven't seen it, the clip can be found below.

Stryper recently released their 13th studio album, Even The Devil Believes, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums and #2 on Billboard's Current Rock Albums. "Do Unto Others" is the lead single from the album.

Even The Devil Believes tracklisting:

"Blood From Above"

"Make Love Great Again"

"Let Him In"

"Do Unto Others"

"Even The Devil Believes"

"How To Fly"

"Divider"

"This I Pray"

"Invitation Only"

"For God & Rock 'N' Roll"

"Middle Finger Messiah"

"Do Unto Others" video:

"Blood From Above" lyric video: