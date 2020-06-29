STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Premiers "Ad Lib Everything" Music Video

Styx drummer Todd Sucherman released his debut solo album, Last Flight Home, via Aqua Pulse Records back in May. Below is the official video for the song "Ad Lib Everything":

Paying homage to Todd’s deep well of musical influences, Last Flight Home is a melodic and deeply personal expression of the human experience. Each of the 10 compositions features Todd’s vocals and deep pocket drumming.

Says Todd: "This record was something I didn’t know I could do on many levels and I’m thrilled to be able to put this out, even at this difficult time. Voluminous thanks to you all for the support, kind words, and the inspiration to move full steam ahead!"

"The Damage" video:

"Last Flight Home" video:

"Sacred Book Of Favorite Days":