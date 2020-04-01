STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN To Release Last Flight Home Album In May

Styx drummer, Todd Sucherman, has announced a May 2 release date for his solo album, Last Flight Home.

A message states: "Full steam ahead! Thank you to all who shared their answers and encouragement! Last Flight Home will be released on May 2nd and I’ll be taking pre-orders at Toddsucherman.com on April 14th.

"My webstore is being redesigned right now to accommodate CDs, signed CDs and 44.1 Hi Res WAV files. In late May, 180g vinyl will be available to ship in hand signed and numbered limited copies-1 through 250 - and those will be available for pre-sale on April 14th as well as other added signed merchandise.

"This record was something I didn’t know I could do on many levels and I’m thrilled to be able to put this out, even at this difficult time. Voluminous thanks to you all for the support, kind words, and the inspiration to move full steam ahead!"