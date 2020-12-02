STYX Release Livestream Performance Of Classic “Too Much Time On My Hands”

Styx has released a new performance video of their classic, “Too Much Time On My Hands”. The song was filmed from the band’s home studios specifically for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens NFL game that was played earlier today.

Styx’s affiliation with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been strong for years. One of their other signature hits, “Renegade,” has been an adopted theme song of the team for over a decade, and they’ve sung the national anthem at many Steelers games in recent years.

Styx recently asked fans for donations to be made to the Pittsburgh Foundation Emergency Action Fund. The Pittsburgh region is facing unprecedented economic, health and human services challenges in the global public health pandemic brought on by the COVID-19 virus. In response, on March 16, local philanthropies partnered to create the Emergency Action Fund, which awarded operating grants on a rolling basis to emergency service providers and nonprofit organizations serving on the front lines of recovery.

To donate, visit here.