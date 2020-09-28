STYX Singer/Guitarist TOMMY SHAW Teams Up With DARYL HALL For "Blue Collar Man" Performance; Live From Daryl's House Sneak Peek Video

Below is your first look at a very special never-before-seen episode of Live From Daryl's House featuring Styx frontman, Tommy Shaw.

A message states: "You asked for new episodes and we are more than happy to bring them to you! We’re kicking off AXS TV’s second season of Live From Daryl’s House with an intimate rock & roll session with the legendary Tommy Shaw. You may know Tommy Shaw as the frontman fo Styx, but he’s also lent his incredible talents to the supergroup Damn Yankees, Shaw Blades, and his own solo ventures.

"This Thursday on the LFDH premiere, the dynamic duo of Shaw and Daryl Hall will be going through his catalog of hits as well as taking on the Hall & Oates classics “Delayed Reaction” and “It’s A Laugh”. Get a sneak peek of their performance of the Styx track “Blue Collar Man”, then tune in hear more from the dynamic duo on Live From Daryl’s House on Thursday, October 1st at 8/7c.