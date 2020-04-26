STYX Working On Music For New Album - "There's A Lot Of Proggy Stuff And Odd Signatures, But You Never Feel Like You're In A Music Theory Class"

Styx bassist Ricky Phillips is featured in a new interview with 107.7 The Bone discussing the band's plans for a writing new album, which is currently in the works and will be recorded "when we all come out from our caves." Check it out below.

On the direction of the new album:

"There's a lot of proggy stuff and a lot of odd signatures, but you never feel like you're in a music theory class. It's done in a very friendly way. And as a musician who has done and recorded with a lot of people, done a lot of things, produced stuff and written stuff for various people, I need a challenge. And at this point in my life, I don't think I would be in a band if I was just kind of kicking it and playing three and four-chord songs. So this is really fun."

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung is using his time at home during the COVID-19 Pandemic to help people stay positive during this tumultuous period. He recently took to his piano and played the Styx classic “The Best Of Times.”