STYX’s Rock To The Rescue Extends A Hand To Victims Of Devastating Carr Fire In Northern California

On Sunday, August 19, Styx’s current headlining tour will bring them to the Redding Civic Auditorium in Redding, CA, near the origin of the massive Carr Fire, which has been called the sixth most destructive fire in state history is still only 45 percent contained after more than a week. In response to the devastation, the band is making a donation of $5,000 to the Shasta Regional Community Foundation via their Rock To The Rescue 501(c)3 organization, which will be matched by the band themselves as well as venue out of net proceeds from the show up to $15,000. There will also be ways for fans to donate at the show, which is not being cancelled, and fans are being encouraged to donate directly to the charity’s website.



Check out this PSA from the band (singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw, co-founding guitarist/vocalist James “JY” Young, keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan, original bassist Chuck Panozzo, drummer/percussionist Todd Sucherman and bassist Ricky Phillips):





Says Styx bassist Ricky Phillips:



“Hey Redding,

This is Ricky Phillips from the rock band Styx and we’re coming to the Civic Auditorium on August 19. Having grown up in Redding, I was quite taken by the fact that my band and management wanted to immediately make a donation to Redding and our neighboring communities of Shasta County who have been affected by the Carr Fire. Partnering with Shasta Regional Community Foundation, we have been searching for ways to assist even further. A portion of our proceeds from the show at the Civic is now a part of this effort, and the Civic Auditorium is making a separate donation as well. There was some heartfelt discussion between Styx management and representatives in Redding. The result, what could have been a canceled show, was eventually deemed necessary as, ‘a needed and welcome distraction...a place for unity...and even celebration.’ Whatever the reason for attendance, I can promise you a kick ass rock show and a great evening of entertainment. We have just come off of a coast-to-coast tour promoting the success of our latest release, The Mission, and we’re excited to be playing an evening of Styx classic hits for y’all that will span the decades from the ‘70s to the present. On behalf of my brothers in Styx, we are looking forward to the Redding performance and to be that ‘distraction’ at this sensitive time in our Redding history.”



The Carr Fire has burned more than 163,000 acres and has destroyed over 1,000 homes and nearly 500 buildings, including barns and warehouses, since it started July 23. Over 38,000 people were forced from their homes and it has killed seven people, including two firefighters.