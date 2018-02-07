SUBSONIC Featuring Former CELTIC FROST Guitarist RON MARKS To Release Rio Cleo Album

After a four year hiatus, rockers Subsonic have announced the release of a new project scheduled for spring 2018 via DSN Music. The 12-track album, titled Rio Cleo, is an eclectic mix of progressive, alternative, and pure hard rock, reminiscent of works from the Grammy award nominated album No Such Soul from Subsonic.

Subsonic, which was founded in 2000 by former Celtic Frost guitarist Ron Marks, has released several previous albums on the DSN label, with Trifecta in 2012, and Honeycomb in 2014, as well as the comedy project Sour Pup in 2016.

"Rio Cleo is an ambitious step forward for Subsonic...writing, and recording these tracks was really gratifying. Which is not to suggest that it was easy” said Marks. “A lot of 'blood and sweat' went into this album. But if you're not going to take it that far then what's the point?"

Marks performed as lead guitarist for Celtic Frost in 1987 and toured the UK and US with the group in support of the Into The Pandemonium release. He is also credited as a co-writer on their 1990 album Vanity/Nemesis.

Rio Cleo is scheduled for a worldwide release via DSN Music on February 27th, and will be available via online and mobile stores such as Amazon.com, iTunes, Google Music, Spotify, Napster, eMusic, and hundreds more.