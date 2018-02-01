SUFFOCATION Releases "Return To The Abyss" Guitar Playthrough Video
February 1, 2018, 11 hours ago
New York death metal pioneers Suffocation and Guitar World present a playthrough video for the song "Return To The Abyss", featuring guitarists Terrance Hobbs and Charles Errigo. The track comes off their latest release ...Of The Dark Light.
...Of The Dark Light was produced by Suffocation and tracked at Full Force Studios with longtime engineer Joe Cincotta (Obituary). Mixing and mastering was handled by world renowned producer/engineer Zeuss (Hatebreed, Arsis).Suffocation is:
Frank Mullen - vocals
Kevin Muller - vocals
Terrance Hobbs - guitars
Charles Errigo - guitars
Derek Boyer - bass
Eric Morotti - drums