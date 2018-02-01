SUFFOCATION Releases "Return To The Abyss" Guitar Playthrough Video

New York death metal pioneers Suffocation and Guitar World present a playthrough video for the song "Return To The Abyss", featuring guitarists Terrance Hobbs and Charles Errigo. The track comes off their latest release ...Of The Dark Light.

...Of The Dark Light was produced by Suffocation and tracked at Full Force Studios with longtime engineer Joe Cincotta (Obituary). Mixing and mastering was handled by world renowned producer/engineer Zeuss (Hatebreed, Arsis). Suffocation is:

Frank Mullen - vocals

Kevin Muller - vocals

Terrance Hobbs - guitars

Charles Errigo - guitars

Derek Boyer - bass

Eric Morotti - drums