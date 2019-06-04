SUICIDE SILENCE Announce Rare Ass Shit! - 2002 - 2006 Digital Release

June 4, 2019, 5 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities suicide silence

Suicide Silence have set June 14 as the release date for Rare Ass Shit! - 2002 - 2006, a digital / streaming release containing tracks from the band's 2005 self-titled debut EP, along with pre-production recordings of songs from their debut album, The Cleansing, released in 2007.

Tracklisting:

"Ending Is The Beginning"
"Swarm"
"About A Plane Crash"
"Distorted Thought Of Addiction"
"Destruction Of A Statue" (live)
"No Pity For A Coward" (pre-production demo)
"A Dead Current" (pre-production demo)
"Girl Of Glass" (pre-production demo)
"Unanswered" (pre-production demo)
"The Price Of Beauty" (pre-production demo)
"Green Monster" (pre-production demo)



 



