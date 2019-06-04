SUICIDE SILENCE Announce Rare Ass Shit! - 2002 - 2006 Digital Release

Suicide Silence have set June 14 as the release date for Rare Ass Shit! - 2002 - 2006, a digital / streaming release containing tracks from the band's 2005 self-titled debut EP, along with pre-production recordings of songs from their debut album, The Cleansing, released in 2007.

Tracklisting:

"Ending Is The Beginning"

"Swarm"

"About A Plane Crash"

"Distorted Thought Of Addiction"

"Destruction Of A Statue" (live)

"No Pity For A Coward" (pre-production demo)

"A Dead Current" (pre-production demo)

"Girl Of Glass" (pre-production demo)

"Unanswered" (pre-production demo)

"The Price Of Beauty" (pre-production demo)

"Green Monster" (pre-production demo)

We’d now like to reveal that the tracks from our 2005 Self-Titled EP will be the first 5 songs on our upcoming “Rare Ass Shit” release that will be available to purchase digitally / stream next month. More details soon! #SuicideSilence #SSArchives #RareAssShit #RaritiesAlbum pic.twitter.com/srEyiivi5E — Suicide Silence (@suicidesilence) May 25, 2019





“Rare Ass Shit” Coming June 14th! The six tracks that follow the EP content will be the full 2006 Pre-Production session with songs that went on to be later recorded on “The Cleansing.” #SuicideSilence #RareAssShit #SSArchives pic.twitter.com/ywzIH9dF0C — Suicide Silence (@suicidesilence) June 4, 2019



