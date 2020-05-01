SUICIDE SILENCE Release B-Side Track From Become The Hunter Sessions

California based extreme metal titans Suicide Silence released their sixth studio album, Become The Hunter earlier this year. The band has now released a B-side track, "Overlord" which can be heard below:

Eddie Hermida comments, "The inspiration for 'Overlord' came from the events surrounding the Heaven’s Gate mass suicide in the late 90s. The lyrics involve not allowing yourself to be ruled by others, which is a concept that’s highly relatable to many aspects of how we still live today."

Become The Hunter was produced by Steve Evetts at The Omen Room and mixed by Josh Wilbur. Ted Jensen mastered the album at Sterling Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The artwork for the album was created by Adrian Baxter.

"Two Steps" video:

"Feel Alive" video:

"Love Me To Death" video:

"Meltdown" video:

Suicide Silence will be joining Jinjer as direct support for their Tour Of Consciousness North American run. Tickets are now on sale.

Dates:

April

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Filmore

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

25 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

29 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

30 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

May

2 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter **Festival

3 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

6 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore Silver Spring

10 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

13 - Nashville, TN - TBA

15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple **Festival

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

17 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Filmore Minneapolis

20 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Summit

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)