SUICIDE SILENCE Release B-Side Track From Become The Hunter Sessions
May 1, 2020, 42 minutes ago
California based extreme metal titans Suicide Silence released their sixth studio album, Become The Hunter earlier this year. The band has now released a B-side track, "Overlord" which can be heard below:
Eddie Hermida comments, "The inspiration for 'Overlord' came from the events surrounding the Heaven’s Gate mass suicide in the late 90s. The lyrics involve not allowing yourself to be ruled by others, which is a concept that’s highly relatable to many aspects of how we still live today."
Become The Hunter was produced by Steve Evetts at The Omen Room and mixed by Josh Wilbur. Ted Jensen mastered the album at Sterling Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The artwork for the album was created by Adrian Baxter.
Suicide Silence will be joining Jinjer as direct support for their Tour Of Consciousness North American run. Tickets are now on sale.
Dates:
April
23 - San Francisco, CA - The Filmore
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
25 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
29 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
30 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
May
2 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter **Festival
3 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
6 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore Silver Spring
10 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
13 - Nashville, TN - TBA
15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple **Festival
16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
17 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Filmore Minneapolis
20 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
23 - Denver, CO - Summit
(Photo - Hristo Shindov)