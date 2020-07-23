SUICIDE SILENCE Release Official Live Video For "Unanswered" From Columbus, Ohio Show Of Virtual World Tour

Suicide Silence have released the official live video for "Unanswered", from the July 18 Columbus, Ohio show of their Virtual World Tour. Watch below:

Suicide Silence recently announced that due to the success of the Los Angeles show, they've added another California performance. This time, the band will perform on Sunday, July 26 at 8 PM, Pacific for San Francisco; the home of Eddie Hermida and Dan Kenny.

Each show will include:

- 90 min. multi-camera live stream

- Full live-production with pro audio/video & light show

- Skits & exclusive media content

- Fully-integrated chatroom with opportunity to request songs

- Video Q&A

- Exclusive sneak peek into the upcoming "Live Life Hard" DVD

- Exclusive tour merchandise

- Ticket purchasers receive 15% merch store discount

Below you will find the complete list of geo-gated dates.

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Memphis, TN (7 PM, CDT)

Friday, July 24, 2020

Bangkok, TH (12 PM, ICT)

Mexico City, MX (7 PM, CDT)

Vancouver, BC (8 PM, PDT)

Monday, July 26, 2020

Minneapolis, MN (7 PM, CDT)

San Francisco, CA (8 PM PDT)

Monday, July 27, 2020

Jakarta, ID (12 PM, WIB)

Charlotte, NC (7 PM, EDT)

Salt Lake City, UT (8 PM, MDT)

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Paris, FR (9 PM, CEST)

São Paulo, BR (7 PM, BRT)

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Moscow, RU (9 PM, MSK)

Toronto, ON (7 PM, EDT)

Watch "Disengage" from the July 6 London show:

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)