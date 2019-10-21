SUICIDE SILENCE To Release Become The Hunter Album In Early 2020; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

October 21, 2019, 23 minutes ago

news heavy metal suicide silence

California based extreme metal titans, Suicide Silence, have revealed the cover and tracklisting for their sixth studio album, Become The Hunter. The album is scheduled to be released in early 2020 with pre-orders expected in November.

Become The Hunter was produced by Steve Evetts at The Omen Room and mixed by Josh Wilbur. Ted Jensen mastered the album at Sterling Sound Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The artwork for the album was created by Adrian Baxter.

Become The Hunter tracklisting:

"Meltdown"
"Two Steps"
"Feel Alive"
"Love Me To Death"
"In Hiding"
"Death's Anxiety"
"Skin Tight"
"The Scythe"
"Serene Obscene"
"Disaster Valley"
"Become The Hunter"

Stay tuned for more information about Become The Hunter.

Suicide Silence will head to Latin America on November 14th. Stay tuned as additional dates will be announced.

(Photo - Dean Karr)



