Düsseldorf, Germany-based Celtic metal band, SuidAkrA, performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2011. Video of the band’s full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Over Nine Waves”

“Dowth 2059”

“Isle Of Skye”

“Biróg's Oath”

“Stone Of The Seven Suns”

“Let Me Put My Love Into You” (AC/DC cover)

“Wartunes”