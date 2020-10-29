SUIDAKRA To Re-Release 1997 Debut Album Featuring Bonus Material; Available On Vinyl LP For The First Time

Germany's Suidakra have checked in with the following announcement:

"Our debut album, Lupine Essence, will be available on November 20th as a remastered re-release! Twenty-three years have passed since the release of our debut album, which should be the starting point of an adventurous and unique career. After the album has been virtually nowhere available for years it is time to breathe new life into this gem! Lupine Essence will be re-released on November 20th. The original 8 tracks of the debut were completely remastered by Arkadius himself for the re-release on CD!



Additionally, there are six bonus tracks from different re-recordings, which are partly still unreleased. In the booklet you will also find extra liner notes by Arkadius Antonik, which give an insight into the history of this debut.

Furthermore, Lupine Essence is also released on vinyl for the first time! In this case it is the seven original album recordings and the two previously unreleased re-recorded versions of 'And A Minstrel...' and 'Sheltering Dreams'. Since the original 1997 artwork is no longer available in a printable version, a version of Jesus Lhysta / Rotted Artist, which is close to the original, was created especially for this re-release.

The album is available as CD and vinyl (in three different colours) as well as an exclusive bundle with various gimmicks in the MDD Shop as pre-order."

Tracklist - CD

"Banshee"

"Dragon Tribe"

"Heresy"

"Sheltering Dreams"

"Havoc"

"Warpipes Call Me"

"... And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley"

"Internal Epidemic"

Bonus tracks:

"Banshee"*

"Heresy"**

"Sheltering Dreams" (2020 version, unreleased)

"Havoc"*

"Warpipes Call Me"*

"… And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley" (2020 version, unreleased)

* re-recorded 2019, Echoes of Yore CD

** re-recorded 2007, Best Of CD

Tracklist - Vinyl LP

Side A

"Banshee"

"Dragon Tribe"

"Heresy"

"Sheltering Dreams"

Side B

"Havoc"

"Warpipes Call Me"

"… And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley"

"Sheltering Dreams" (re-recorded 2020 Version)

"… And A Minstrel Left The Mourning Valley" (re-recorded 2020 Version)